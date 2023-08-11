Energising England: £10m fund electrifies local energy projects

The UK government has introduced a £10 million Community Energy Fund to support local renewable energy projects.

Communities can create sources of clean energy, like solar panels and heat networks.

The fund aims to generate jobs, boost the economy and reduce carbon emissions.

Minister for Nuclear and Networks Andrew Bowie said: “These energy projects could expand beyond local areas by attracting further investment from the private sector, in turn inspiring other communities to power their area with energy from England.”

The way the Community Energy Fund works is seen through projects like Congleton Hydro.

The project received £73,511 to create clean electricity from a local weir – it can power around 60 homes.

It also started a £5,000 fund each year for local community projects.