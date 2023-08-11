Heat pump group urges delay on boiler ban

The Heat Pump Federation has expressed concerns over the proposed ban on new oil boilers in rural and off-grid homes by 2026, arguing that the timeframe is unfair and unreasonable.

The lobbying group, which advises the government, believes families will face financial strain and inadequate preparation.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Bean Beanland, Director of Growth and External Affairs at the Heat Pump Federation, emphasised the potential financial burden on families and called for an extension of the ban’s deadline to 2028.

Mr Beanland stated, “Two years to react to something that’s relatively fundamental isn’t really long enough.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero told Energy Live News: “We have consulted on new regulations to phase out boilers in homes and non-domestic buildings off the gas grid from 2026. We will confirm our plans when we publish our response to the consultation in due course.

“We are fully focused on delivering on our aim of 600,000 heat pump installations a year by 2028 and have offered grants of £5,000 and £6,000 towards the cost.

“We have already issued over £75 million in vouchers – lowering the price of heat pumps and making it an increasingly similar price to installing a gas boiler.”