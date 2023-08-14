New website helps UK SMEs slash energy bills and emissions

British businesses now have access to a newly launched resource, the UK Business Climate Hub, aimed at aiding them in reducing energy costs and carbon dioxide emissions.

The platform, introduced today, provides a complimentary carbon calculator and various tools, enabling businesses to measure, track and report emissions while conserving energy.

The initiative offers guidance, ranging from procuring items from eco-friendly suppliers and cutting freight emissions to implementing cost-efficient strategies for installing solar panels and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Graham Stuart, said: “The new UK Business Climate Hub is a one-stop-shop for businesses to find practical advice to reduce their carbon footprint and save on their energy bills.

“Whether it’s fitting a low carbon heat pump, generating energy with solar panels, or reducing the emissions from shipping goods, the new support will ensure businesses can drive towards net zero.”