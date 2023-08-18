Electricity assets worth £30k stolen in Bolton

Electricity North West, the power network operator for the North West region, is seeking public assistance following the theft of equipment valued at more than £30,000 from two locations in Greater Manchester.

In the past month alone, assets have gone missing, including a mini digger and an electrical generator.

The incidents have caused concern among local authorities, with Electricity North West estimating that the stolen equipment poses a potential threat to the stability of the power supply in the area.

The thefts have occurred at separate sites, leading to suspicions that they might be linked. The company is working closely with Greater Manchester Police to investigate the matter further.

Paul McMahon, Electricity North West’s area operations manager for Lancashire, said: “It’s incredibly frustrating to have key assets stolen on two separate occasions in Bolton.

“The digger and generator both serve essential purposes to help us keep power on for the local area.

“We need to put a stop to these thefts and I’m appealing to the local community to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity in the area and ask anybody who may have any information to report it directly to the police.”