Scotland-England subsea ‘power superhighway’ gets green light

The Eastern Green Link 2 is a 2GW high voltage direct current subsea transmission cable connecting Scotland’s Peterhead to England’s Drax Power Station

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 24 August 2023
Image: Shutterstock

All onshore and offshore elements of the Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) project have received planning consent from relevant authorities in both England and Scotland.

EGL2, a collaborative effort between Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Transmission (SSEN Transmission) and National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET), aims to establish a high voltage direct current (HVDC) cable that could potentially power more than two million homes.

Upon completion, EGL2 will span from Peterhead in Scotland to Fraisthorpe on the East Yorkshire coast, with an underground route connecting to a converter station near Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire.

Sarah Sale, Deputy Project Director for EGL2, said: “This renewable electricity superhighway is vital in supporting the UK’s transition to net zero and decarbonisation and we’re thrilled to be making such a significant contribution with the largest electricity transmission reinforcement project in the UK.”

