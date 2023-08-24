Record numbers seek help for energy debt ahead of winter

Citizens Advice has today issued a warning about an unprecedented increase in individuals seeking assistance for energy-related debt well before the onset of winter.

The charity’s recent research highlights a staggering 7.8 million people who had to resort to borrowing funds to cover their energy bills in the first half of 2023.

This number is projected to rise even further in the forthcoming months.

According to Citizens Advice’s projections, the organisation expects a 26% surge in the number of people requiring assistance with energy debt by the end of the year compared to 2022.

The concerning data implies that millions could be facing a winter season as challenging as, if not worse than, the previous one unless the government takes significant action on energy bills.

The charity’s findings indicate that disabled individuals, single parents, and households earning less than £29,000 annually are poised to be disproportionately affected this winter.

Approximately 55% of disabled individuals express significant worry about affording energy bills in the upcoming six months.

Similarly, 77% of single parents express their concerns about energy costs as December approaches.

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, has emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating, “What we saw last winter must never be repeated.”

Ms Moriarty has underscored the necessity for government intervention in providing additional support to help individuals weather the challenges of the approaching winter season.