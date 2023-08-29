Tesla’s electric gift: Free EV charging

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla is commemorating a decade since the inauguration of its first Supercharger station in Europe.

To honour this milestone, the company is offering a day of free EV charging in many countries, including the UK.

The offer is only for Tuesday 29th August – from 8:00am until 10:59pm, EV owners, regardless of their car’s model, can charge their batteries at any Tesla Supercharger station without incurring any cost.

A decade ago, on the 29th of August 2013, the first European Supercharger station welcomed its first users in Norway.

Since that moment, the Supercharger network has grown significantly, now spanning 36 nations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.