UK smart meter installations dip by 7%

During the second quarter of 2023, a total of 834,500 smart and advanced meters were installed by large energy suppliers across Britain, according to government data.

This marks a 7% decrease compared to the previous quarter and a 4% drop compared to the same period in 2022.

This decrease can be partially attributed to four fewer working days in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, which had 60 and 64 working days respectively.

The government report suggests gas installations saw a slightly greater reduction (8%) than electricity installations (6%).

Furthermore, the second quarter of 2023 installations were also 5% lower than those in the second quarter of 2022, despite both quarters having the same number of working days.

The report highlights that there were over 33 million smart and advanced meters in homes and small businesses in Great Britain by the end of June 2023.

Among these, 30.3 million were operating in smart mode or as advanced meters.