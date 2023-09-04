Sunak vs climate advisers on airport expansions

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will reportedly clash with the UK Government’s climate advisers regarding their recommendations to halt airport expansion as part of the effort to achieve net zero emissions.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, ministers will reject the Climate Change Committee (CCC)’s formal advice that all airport expansions must be halted.

Several airports, including Bristol and Southampton, are gearing up for substantial expansion.

Additionally, major development projects are on the horizon for London’s Gatwick, City and Heathrow airports.

In its latest 2023 Progress report, the CCC stated: “No airport expansions should proceed until a UK-wide capacity management framework is in place to annually assess and, if required, control sector greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and non-CO2 effects.

“A framework should be developed by the Department for Transport (DfT) in cooperation with the Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish Governments over the next 12 months and should be operational by the end of 2024.

“After a framework is developed, there should be no net airport expansion unless the carbon-intensity of aviation is outperforming the government’s emissions reduction pathway and can accommodate the additional demand.”

A DfT spokesperson said on Sunday: “Airport growth, and the aviation sector as a whole, has a key role to play in boosting our global connectivity and helping grow the economy. We remain supportive of airport expansion where it can be delivered in a sustainable way.”

Energy Live News has reached out to the CCC for comment.