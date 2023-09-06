UK tyre recycling plant gets green light

Wastefront has obtained an environmental permit for its flagship tyre recycling site situated at the Port of Sunderland.

The Sunderland plant is expected to produce recovered carbon black (rCB) from around 20% of the UK’s annual supply of end-of-life tyres.

Utilising commercial technologies, Wastefront will convert discarded tyres into other resources, including biofuels and rCB, which can be used in various industries, including alternative fuel and tyre manufacturing.

The project aims to address the environmental issues posed by end-of-life tyres, which generate an estimated 31 million metric tonnes of waste and emissions annually.

Wastefront expects to achieve full operational status for the Sunderland site by 2026.

Matthew Hunt, Director at Port of Sunderland, said: “Representing an investment of over £100 million, once completed, the facility will represent a critical piece of UK infrastructure, creating highly skilled jobs for local people at the Port and significantly consolidating further our position as an investment location of choice for the ever-growing circular economy.”