£440m allocated for energy bill support returned to Treasury, MPs told

Adam Scorer, Chief Executive of National Energy Action, addressed the UK Parliament’s Commons Energy and Climate Change Committee (CommonsESNZ), revealing that £440 million allocated for energy bill support had been sent back to HM Treasury.

During a session by the Energy Security and Net Zero committee, prominent figures from consumer support organisations, including Adam Scorer, Gillian Cooper (Head of Energy at Citizens Advice), Simon Francis (Coordinator at End Fuel Poverty Coalition), Matthew Cole (Head at Fuel Bank Foundation) and Roni Marsh (Money and Cost of Living Team Manager at South West London Law Centres), provided critical insights into the escalating energy debt crisis in the UK.

They emphasised the increasing levels of debt faced by individuals, leading them to make impossible choices, such as sacrificing essentials like heating and food”.

“Dangerous coping mechanisms, like using ovens for heating”, were also noted.

Importantly, the experts highlighted that these dire circumstances have led to a mental health crisis among affected individuals, with 60% of those seeking assistance also dealing with anxiety and other mental health challenges.

Gillian Cooper from Citizens Advice revealed that they had helped 45,000 people with emergency support between October 2022 and March 2023, a significant increase from the previous year.

Additionally, they supported 129,000 people with crisis support, including food bank referrals.

Simon Francis pointed out the alarming increase in excess winter deaths caused by living in cold, damp homes, which rose from 3,186 to 4,706 between two consecutive winters.

Mr Francis expressed concern that this figure might increase further if the upcoming winter is harsh.

Matthew Cole, representing the Fuel Bank Foundation, highlighted the challenges faced by those who use prepayment meters and must pay excessive amounts during the winter months to keep warm.

Roni Marsh from the South West London Law Centres underscored the lack of preparedness among individuals and the government for the approaching winter.

Ms Marsh stressed the need for lower energy costs and a social tariff similar to those in place for water bills.