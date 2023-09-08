Fury as flagship floating windfarm project flops in UK auction

Plaid Cymru’s environment spokesperson in Westminster, Ben Lake, has voiced concerns over the UK Government’s handling of renewable energy initiatives, accusing it of hindering climate action and economic growth in southwest Wales.

His remarks came in response to the news that Wales’ flagship offshore wind project, Erebus, did not secure contracts in the UK Government’s renewable energy auction (Contracts for Difference), which saw no offshore wind projects receiving contracts.

Erebus, scheduled for commissioning in 2026 – successful participation in the auction was the final step necessary for the project to attract private investment and proceed.

Named after the historic ship constructed in Pembroke Dock in 1826, the project was set to become one of the world’s largest floating offshore wind initiatives upon its completion in 2026.

Ben Lake has urged the UK Government to reform the CfD framework to align with current manufacturing costs, thereby facilitating private investment in Welsh renewable energy projects.

Mr Lake said: “Despite repeated warnings from the industry, the UK Government failed to factor rising costs into the auction process, making this flagship project less competitive.

“The Irish Government, on the other hand, ran their auction in May with a framework that recognised current supply chain costs and secured investment in four offshore wind farms. Wales is losing to Ireland due to the UK Government’s poor planning.”