Octopus powers up with major wind farm investment

Octopus Energy‘s generation arm has announced a major investment in one of continental Europe’s largest wind farms.

The Borssele III & IV wind farm, located in the Dutch North Sea, boasts a substantial capacity of 732 MW and comprises 77 turbines, with the most powerful ones in Octopus’s portfolio, each towering as tall as London’s iconic Gherkin building.

This wind farm has been operational since 2021 and annually generates enough clean energy to power approximately 825,000 Dutch households.

The acquisition of a 10% stake in the Borssele III & IV wind farm was made from the seller Partners Group, a prominent global private markets firm acting on behalf of its clients.

Octopus Energy’s decision to invest in this project follows its recent announcement of a massive $20 billion (£15 billion) investment into offshore wind projects worldwide.

Alex Brierley, Co-head of Octopus Energy Generation’s fund management team said: “Investing in one of Europe’s largest wind farms in the Netherlands is a really exciting milestone as we only entered the Dutch renewables market last year.”