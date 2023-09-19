Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Urgent 12-day alert for all energy bill payers

Customers have been urged to take a meter reading photo ahead of the 1st October price cap change to avoid potential overcharges

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 19 September 2023
Image: Shutterstock

As the new price cap for energy comes into effect on 1st October, all billpayers have been advised to take a meter reading photo to ensure they are accurately billed.

Consumer rights expert Martin Lewis said: “With monthly direct debit, firms estimate your usage, and assign it to a certain period, so submitting a reading within a few days of the change (many let you backdate a few days, too) reduces the risk of their ‘estimating’ going against you (though there’s always a chance a discrepancy could end up in your favour).”

Last winter, the typical UK household paid an annualised energy bill of around £2,100, after deducting thousands of pounds in government support.

This year, from 1st October to the end of December, energy bills for an average household will be £1,923.

It is worth noting that the energy price cap does not limit household energy bills – these bills depend on how much energy customers use.

Martin Lewis introduced the concept of “meter reading week” to ease the burden on a specific day.

Mr Lewis emphasised that submitting readings a few days before or after the changeover makes little difference and is more convenient for both consumers and energy companies.

