Government delays decision on UK’s largest solar farm proposal

Ministers have opted to delay the decision regarding the proposed Sunnica Energy Farm, the UK’s largest proposed solar farm project, extending the deadline by nearly two and a half months.

Originally, a decision on the development consent order (DCO) for the Sunnica Energy Farm was expected to be reached by 28th September.

Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Lord Callanan has now issued a written statement indicating that the decision on the DCO will be deferred.

The application for development consent was made by Sunnica Energy Farm under the provisions of the Planning Act 2008.

This proposal involves the construction and operation of a solar photovoltaic energy generation farm, sprawling across the regions of west Suffolk and east Cambridgeshire.

Lord Callanan said: “I have decided to set a new deadline of no later than 7th December 2023 for deciding this application.

“The decision to set the new deadline for this application is without prejudice to the decision on whether to grant or refuse development consent.”