Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK smashes low carbon record with wind power

On Monday 18th September, the UK achieved a new low carbon intensity record of 27g/kWh, according to new data

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 21 September 2023
Image: graham parton / Shutterstock

The UK has set a new record in reducing carbon dioxide emissions from its electricity.

On 18th September at 2pm, the grid achieved a new low carbon intensity record, hitting just 27 grammes per kilowatt-hour (g/kWh), according to a new report by National Grid ESO.

This beats the previous record set earlier this year on 10th April, which stood at 33 g/kWh.

Wind power played a pivotal role, contributing 48% of the electricity supply on that day.

Nuclear energy followed at 18.9%, with solar power at 4.3%, and gas at 14.5%.

The total carbon intensity for the entire day was 66 gCO2/kWh, with renewables making up 57% of the energy mix.

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:


Popular Posts

Latest Podcast