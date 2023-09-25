Heat pump grants: Up to £7,500 for homeowners

A new grant of £7,500 for heat pumps is set to become available from 23rd October.

This change is part of the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) which aims to encourage the use of heat pumps and biomass boilers for heating in eligible properties.

The scheme applies to non-social housing buildings that meet specific criteria.

Eligible properties must satisfy insulation requirements and currently use fossil fuel or electric heating systems.

The new grant level will be the same for both air source and ground source heat pumps, at £7,500.

The announcement of this grant level increase was made on 21st September by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Starting on 23rd October, installers can apply for the upgraded grant amounts.

Voucher applications submitted from 23rd October, onwards will be eligible for the enhanced grant amount, provided they meet BUS eligibility criteria and redeem the voucher within the designated timeframe.

Vouchers issued before this date will still be redeemable at the value stated on the voucher, but installers have the option to withdraw and reapply under the new grant rates.