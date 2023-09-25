Energy crisis: “We cannot sleepwalk into another dreadful winter”

The Commons Energy Security and Net Zero Committee has released its latest report, focusing on preparations for the upcoming winter season.

The report, unveiled on Saturday, advocates a comprehensive approach to support vulnerable groups and calls for energy companies to adopt a more proactive stance towards customer service.

One of the key findings in the report highlights that £440 million, originally intended for energy bill support last year, remains unutilised and has been returned to the Treasury.

In response, the Committee urges the government to ensure that all households previously excluded from the Energy Bills Support Scheme receive their due payments without delay.

To provide further assistance to the most vulnerable, the Committee outlines how existing mechanisms can be harnessed to deliver help.

Additionally, they call upon the government to explore options for extending the Warm Home Discount and, in collaboration with energy suppliers, to consider implementing a social tariff scheme.

Adam Scorer, Chief Executive of the fuel poverty charity National Energy Action, has underscored the urgency of the situation.

Mr Scorer said: “This report reinforces how vital it is that the government provides urgent support to prevent this winter from being worse than the last. It must also commit to an effective social tariff with enduring protection for those in fuel poverty.

“Vulnerable households are facing stubbornly high prices, with many carrying impossible levels of energy debt. Millions will simply not heat their homes this winter – this cannot become the norm.

“Anyone who thinks this crisis is receding is simply not paying attention, and the more we delay a response the less effective that response will be. We cannot sleepwalk into another dreadful winter.”