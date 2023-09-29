Methanol-powered ship docks at port of Felixstowe

The ‘world’s first’ contained ship powered by green methanol has docked at the Hutchison Ports Port of Felixstowe.

During the port’s event, Therese Coffey Secretary of State for the Environment and Kitack Lim, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation, were in attendance and visited the vessel.

The Laura Maersk ship, boasting a capacity of 2,100 TEUs, will operate on Maersk’s Baltic shipping route, connecting Northern Europe with the Bay of Bothnia.

Clemence Cheng, the Executive Director of Hutchison Ports and Chief Executive Officer of Port of Felixstowe, said: “It is essential that the industry moves to decarbonise shipping, and this first call by an alternatively fuelled vessel complements Hutchison Ports’ commitment to achieve net zero for our UK operations by 2035.”