‘Prime Minister to revise car policy in local areas’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce a series of measures aimed at supporting car owners in the UK.

These plans, expected to be detailed during the upcoming Conservative conference on Monday, focus on what the Prime Minister has termed a “plan for motorists.”

While this plan is likely to be well-received by car owners, it has raised concerns among environmentalists and could potentially impact the authority of local councils.

According to The Guardian, key elements of the plan involve reducing the number of 20mph speed restrictions and shifting priorities in favour of drivers over bus passengers.

Yesterday, the government announced a plan for car manufacturers to annually increase zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) production.

This complements the extended ban on new diesel and petrol cars to 2035.

The goal is for 80% of new cars and 70% of new vans in the UK to be ZEVs by 2030, ultimately reaching 100% by 2035.