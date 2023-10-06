£52m funding boosts Northern England’s net zero

The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has announced the successful completion of a £52 million jointly funded project.

This project, delivered through the Industrial Decarbonisation Challenge (IDC), has made progress in advancing onshore and offshore carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) infrastructure for the East Coast Cluster.

The funding, originally allocated to these projects in March 2021 from UKRI’s Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF), has played a crucial role in fast-tracking the development of vital infrastructure for decarbonisation.

The Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) and Net Zero Teesside (NZT) Power, the two initiatives under this endeavour, represent efforts in the journey to decarbonise the UK industry.

NZT Power, designed to be the world’s first commercial-scale gas-fired power station equipped with carbon capture and onshore pipeline infrastructure, has received over £28 million in ISCF funding.

It is part of a broader ecosystem of decarbonised industries on Teesside that will share the carbon dioxide transportation and storage infrastructure being developed by NEP.