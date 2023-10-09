Sunak faces backlash over proposed solar panel restrictions

The Prime Minister is reportedly considering imposing restrictions on the installation of solar panels across extensive British farmland, sparking heated debates over the potential consequences for the nation’s energy landscape.

According to reports, climate campaigners have voiced concerns, suggesting that such restrictions could lead to higher energy costs and pose risks to the UK’s energy security.

The Observer has revealed that Rishi Sunak and Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey have revived plans to impose new restrictions on solar panel deployment in rural areas.

While the government argues that these restrictions are necessary for food security, climate campaigners dismiss this reasoning, emphasising potential repercussions such as increased energy expenses and potential setbacks in the country’s transition to renewable energy sources.