Ofwat proposes changes for improved customer service

Ofwat, the water regulator, has announced a public consultation regarding potential modifications to the licenses of all water companies.

The proposed changes aim to introduce customer-focused principles, placing an increased emphasis on improving service for consumers.

Ofwat has highlighted that while they have already encouraged companies to provide good customer service through financial and reputational incentives within their price controls, the current licences lack clear requirements for customer service.

The primary goal of the new licence condition is to combat instances of poor customer treatment and hold companies accountable for harming or repeatedly failing customers.