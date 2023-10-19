Ofwat pressures water firms on environmental pledges

Water companies have been given a little over a year to demonstrate their commitment to enhancing service quality and environmental conditions, as Ofwat’s final verdict on 2025-2030 plans approaches.

A recent performance report reveals that a majority of these firms are presently investing less than their allotted enhancement budget.

According to the most recent Water Company Performance Report, 13 out of 17 water and wastewater companies failed to fully utilise their forecasted enhancement budget over the first three years of the 2020-2025 period.

Ofwat and CCW have jointly mandated that all companies host public meetings this Autumn, allowing their proposals to be assessed by local communities.

Chris Walters, Senior Director, Price Review at Ofwat said: “The water companies have set out their proposals for the coming price control period, which include record levels of investment. Companies should not wait for our decisions on these proposals.

“We expect them to be taking action now to deliver.”