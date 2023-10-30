Will energy take centre stage at King’s Speech?

In his upcoming King’s Speech on 7th November, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is anticipated to address key issues related to energy.

Energy legislation is expected to feature, potentially including a bill addressing future oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.

Labour contends that such a measure is primarily political, highlighting the party’s stance against future exploration.

Industry experts suggest that ministers could introduce legislation committing the government to a new oil and gas licensing round, forcing Labour to clarify its position on the matter.

This legislative speech holds significant importance for Mr Sunak, marking a crucial juncture as he approaches the midpoint of his premiership.

It will also serve as the debut for King Charles at the state opening of the Parliament.