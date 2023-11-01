NI energy supplier slashes electricity rates by 8% from December

One of Northern Ireland’s leading energy suppliers, Budget Energy has announced an 8% reduction in its domestic standard variable unit rates, effective from 1st December.

The rate cut will be applicable to both prepay and billpay domestic electricity customers, resulting in annual savings of approximately £110 (incl. VAT) for prepay customers and £112 (incl. VAT) for billpay customers.

Sean O’Loughlin, General Manager at Budget Energy, expressed their commitment to providing customers with the best possible value.

Mr O’Loughlin said: “As an energy supplier it is critical that we now help our customers to make changes to their use of energy to help reduce their costs and support a greener, more sustainable future.

“We strongly urge customers to consider how they can reduce usage; every light switched off, door or window insulated, or phone charger unplugged makes a difference.”