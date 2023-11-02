Mark McAllister confirmed as new Ofgem Chair

Mark McAllister has been confirmed as the new Chair of Ofgem, bringing over 40 years of experience in the energy industry.

His appointment comes following endorsement by the Energy Security and Net Zero Select Committee and is set to strengthen the regulator’s efforts to create a more secure and affordable energy system.

As the incoming Chair, Mr. McAllister will assume his role during a critical period for Ofgem, as the regulator seeks to reform the energy market for the benefit of consumers.

His responsibilities will include protecting consumers from high energy bills, restoring confidence in the retail market and supporting progress towards achieving net zero emissions.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “By working together with Ofgem, we will continue to ensure the energy market works for consumers, delivering lower bills and cleaner energy – with prices already down 55% since their peak.”

Incoming Chair of Ofgem Mark McAllister said: “Energy prices, security of supply and decarbonisation of the energy system are some of the most important challenges facing the UK today and which Ofgem plays a key role in addressing.

“I am looking forward to working with the new Board, management and entire Ofgem team to protect energy consumers and to help realise a net zero energy system through both our regulatory and delivery responsibilities.”