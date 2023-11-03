New UK and Germany partnership to boost renewable energy

The governments of the UK and Germany have entered into a partnership focused on advancing renewable energy development and enhancing energy security.

This collaboration was formalised in a recent agreement signed by UK Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho and German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck.

The objective of this partnership is to reinforce the commitment of both nations to achieving net zero emissions and advancing the global transition to clean energy.

The key elements of this partnership include strengthening cooperation in renewables, with a specific emphasis on offshore wind and electricity interconnection.

The aim is to eliminate regulatory impediments and expedite the development of offshore hybrid projects.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “The UK and Germany agree on the importance of clean, affordable energy and we both recognise its crucial role in growing our economies and guaranteeing national and global energy security.”

German Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck said: “Germany and the UK face similar challenges.

“We have made good progress regarding the transition towards climate neutrality, but there is still a long path ahead of us. Cooperation with reliable partners can help all partners to advance not only faster, but better.”