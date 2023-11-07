Thermostat mistake alert: Risk of increased energy bills

Martin Lewis, Founder of Money Saving Expert, has cautioned homeowners against a common thermostat adjustment that could lead to increased energy expenses.

During his ITV show, he advised against turning up the thermostat by one degree during the winter months, deeming it an unnecessary practice.

Mr Lewis said that setting the thermostat to the desired temperature, like 20°C, is sufficient.

Martin and the MoneySavingExpert team have previously recommended that rather than increasing the thermostat, a one-degree reduction can significantly impact household energy costs, potentially saving around £100 annually, according to advice from the Energy Saving Trust.

They noted that the World Health Organization suggests 18°C as a suitable temperature for healthy adults, with slightly higher temperatures required for the very young or elderly.