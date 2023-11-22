Oxford plans ban on gas hobs and boilers in new homes

Oxford City Council has proposed a ban on the installation of gas hobs and boilers in new homes, effective from 2025, as part of their strategy to achieve a net zero status by 2040.

The plan aims to minimise the environmental impact of fossil fuel-based heating and cooking appliances, with limited exceptions.

Additionally, the council is considering advancing its existing ban on oil and gas in new builds from 2036.

However, critics, including the Home Builders Federation (HBF), argue that such local deviations from the national net zero timetable could lead to unnecessary delays and increased costs.

Steve Turner, executive director at the HBF, told The Telegraph: “We need all parties, including central and local government, to work together and avoid diverging off the developing plan, which will lead to unnecessary delays and additional costs.”