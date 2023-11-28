ESO activates Live Demand Flexibility Service event

The Electricity System Operator (ESO) has announced the activation of a Live Demand Flexibility Service event between 5:00 pm and 6:30 pm tomorrow evening.

This service, introduced in winter 2022/23, encourages households and businesses to shift electricity usage away from peak demand hours, allowing the ESO to effectively manage supply during periods of tight margins.

The Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) has seen significant participation, with over 1.6 million households and businesses contributing approximately 350MW of flexibility during the previous winter.