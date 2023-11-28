Finance & Markets, Top Stories

ESO activates Live Demand Flexibility Service event

The Live DFS event will take place between 5:00 pm and 6:30 pm tomorrow evening

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 28 November 2023
Image: National Grid ESO

The Electricity System Operator (ESO) has announced the activation of a Live Demand Flexibility Service event between 5:00 pm and 6:30 pm tomorrow evening.

This service, introduced in winter 2022/23, encourages households and businesses to shift electricity usage away from peak demand hours, allowing the ESO to effectively manage supply during periods of tight margins.

The Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) has seen significant participation, with over 1.6 million households and businesses contributing approximately 350MW of flexibility during the previous winter.

An ESO spokesperson said: “Our forecasts show electricity supply margins are expected to be tighter than normal on Wednesday evening.
“We are activating a Live Demand Flexibility Service event between 17:00 – 18.30 tomorrow. It does not mean electricity supplies are at risk and people should not be worried. These are precautionary measures to maintain the buffer of spare capacity we need.”

