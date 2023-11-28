SSE offshore wind farm could generate 2,300 jobs in Ireland

Arklow Bank Wind Park 2, an 800MW offshore wind project located off the coast of South Wicklow, has the potential to generate a substantial economic impact of up to €800 million (£693m) for the Irish economy over its expected 35-year operational span.

That’s according to new research, conducted by SSE Renewables, which suggests Counties Wicklow and Wexford could directly benefit from over half a billion euros of this amount.

The project is projected to create approximately 2,300 jobs throughout its lifecycle and contribute an annual sum of up to €19 million (£16.4m) to the Irish economy, with €13 million (£11.2m) earmarked for the Wicklow and Wexford regions.

The finalised report, prepared by BiGGAR Economics, is slated for publication in the coming months, coinciding with SSE Renewables’ submission of a planning application to An Bord Pleanála for the offshore infrastructure of the project.