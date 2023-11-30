COP28: UN urges accelerated climate action

The 2023 Yearbook of Global Climate Action, released at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), indicates a surge in climate action by businesses, investors, cities, states and regions.

However, the report underscores that despite the growing numbers, the pace and scale of efforts are insufficient to meet the global target of limiting temperature rise to 1.5°C.

One notable advancement mentioned in the Yearbook is the Global Climate Action Portal, which now boasts over 32,000 registered actors, demonstrating a 6% increase from the previous year and nearly six times higher than in 2015.

However, the report stresses the importance of addressing gaps in geographical coverage and expanding the breadth of climate action.

Key advances highlighted in the Yearbook include increased support for climate-adaptive cities, mobilisation of finance for marginalised groups like indigenous peoples, the publication of a handbook to align non-Party stakeholders’ policies with net zero goals and the launch of a report on unlocking climate financing in Africa.

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell stressed the need for accelerated climate action across various systems, including energy, transport, nature and social structures.

Mr Stiell highlighted the opportunity for enhanced collaboration between Parties and non-Party stakeholders to significantly advance collective climate goals.

Simon Stiell said: “Climate action needs to accelerate everywhere. Systems transformation, from energy and transport to our relationship with nature and our social systems, is essential to rapidly reducing emissions and building resilience.

“Greater collaboration between Parties and non-Party stakeholders is an opportunity to radically enhance action towards our collective climate goals.

“There can only be one response to the stocktake: renewed ambition and accelerated action – climate action that charts a course to 2030 to limit global warming to 1.5°C. and build resilience.”