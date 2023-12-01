Metro mayors back Ofgem’s regional energy planning reform

Metro mayors representing nearly a third of the UK’s population have expressed support for Ofgem‘s proposed regional energy planning reform at a policy summit.

The initiative aims to streamline local planning processes, reduce red tape and assist regions in developing roadmaps to achieve net zero targets.

The reform builds upon Ofgem’s efforts to expedite grid connections and accelerate transmission infrastructure projects.

The recent summit, hosted by Ofgem’s Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Brearley, involved discussions with mayors and local leaders on the implementation of detailed regional energy plans across Britain.

Mayors attending the summit included Andy Street (West Midlands), Steve Rotheram (Liverpool City Region), Tracy Brabin (West Yorkshire), Jamie Driscoll (North of Tyne), Dr Nik Johnson (Cambridgeshire and Peterborough) and Councillor Gerald Cooney (Deputy for Greater Manchester’s Mayor, Andy Burnham).

London’s Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy, Shirley Rodrigues, represented Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

Jonathan Brearley, Chief Executive Officer at Ofgem, said: “Metro mayors have set out ambitious plans to meet every region’s net zero targets, and we must work together to make sure we can deliver cleaner, greener energy to every city, street, home and business in every corner of Britain.”