Net zero requires nuclear power, says IAEA

At COP28, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issued a statement emphasising the role of nuclear power in addressing climate change.

The statement, supported by numerous countries, reflects global interest in nuclear power’s potential.

The IAEA recognises nuclear power’s contribution to reliable, low carbon energy and aligns with increasing demand for sustainable development and electricity needs.

The organisation highlighted global nuclear capacity, consisting of 412 reactors across 31 countries, generating over 370GW of installed capacity.

Several countries are constructing their first nuclear power plants and existing nuclear power nations plan to expand their programmes.

Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said: “Net zero needs nuclear power. Nuclear power emits no greenhouse gasses when it is produced and contributes to energy security and the stability of the power grid, while facilitating the broader uptake of solar and wind power.”