WEBINAR: Leveraging the Evolving European Renewable Energy Policy Landscape to Accelerate Decarbonization

Navigating these changes is critical as organizations aim to meet bold sustainability targets and future-proof their businesses.

During this webinar, we’ll dive into the evolving EU regulatory and policy landscape and its impact on corporate energy procurement, exploring ways to strengthen organizations through policy support and implementing renewable energy best practices within their broader decarbonization strategies.

Topics explored include:

Key renewable energy policies impacting businesses across Europe

Upcoming onsite renewables policies to watch in 2024

Renewable electricity purchasing options and opportunities

Onsite solar and PPAs as part of a decarbonization strategy

Core considerations when procuring renewable electricity

Speakers:

Karin Corbani, Manager, Regulatory Intelligence-Europe, Alfa Energy (an Edison Energy company)

Jan Cihlar, Clean Energy Advisor, Altenex Energy (an Edison Energy company)

Jeremy Nicholson, Corporate Affairs Officer, Alfa Energy (an Edison Energy company)

WEBINAR DATE: Thursday, 07 December 2023 | 2pm GMT / 3pm CET / 9am EST (1 hour duration)

