Policy, Webinars

WEBINAR: Leveraging the Evolving European Renewable Energy Policy Landscape to Accelerate Decarbonization

With major events like the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine reshaping global energy markets, policymakers continue to introduce new and updated legislation as a way to diversify supply and manage volatility

Jessica Woolls
More Articles
Monday 4 December 2023
Image: Alfa Energy

Navigating these changes is critical as organizations aim to meet bold sustainability targets and future-proof their businesses.

During this webinar, we’ll dive into the evolving EU regulatory and policy landscape and its impact on corporate energy procurement, exploring ways to strengthen organizations through policy support and implementing renewable energy best practices within their broader decarbonization strategies.
Topics explored include:

  • Key renewable energy policies impacting businesses across Europe
  • Upcoming onsite renewables policies to watch in 2024
  • Renewable electricity purchasing options and opportunities
  • Onsite solar and PPAs as part of a decarbonization strategy
  • Core considerations when procuring renewable electricity

Speakers:

  • Karin Corbani, Manager, Regulatory Intelligence-Europe, Alfa Energy (an Edison Energy company)
  • Jan Cihlar, Clean Energy Advisor, Altenex Energy (an Edison Energy company)
  • Jeremy Nicholson, Corporate Affairs Officer, Alfa Energy (an Edison Energy company)

WEBINAR DATE: Thursday, 07 December 2023 |  2pm GMT / 3pm CET / 9am EST  (1 hour duration)

REGISTER HERE

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast