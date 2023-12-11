Welsh businesses required to separate recyclable materials under new law

Businesses, public and third sector organisations will soon be required to separate key recyclable materials under a new law passed by the Welsh Government earlier this month.

The law, which will come into force on 6th April 2024, will boost recycling efforts and reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill and for incineration.

It will also apply to all waste and recycling collectors and processors who manage household-like waste from workplaces.

Materials that need to be separated for collection and collected separately – in the way that householders already do across most of Wales – include food, paper and card, glass, metal, plastics and cartons, unsold textiles as well as unsold small waste electrical and electronic equipment.

There will also be a ban on sending food waste to sewers, separately collected waste going to incineration and landfill and all wood waste going to landfill.

Climate Change Minister Julie James said: “I’ve always spoken about us having a ‘Team Wales’ approach to everything we do to help tackle the climate crisis.

“It is important that this collective effort stems right from the biggest businesses and organisations to the smallest in helping to tackle the climate and nature emergency and improve recycling.

“I’m so proud we’ve hit another milestone in this passing of this important law which will help us take a significant step towards a stronger, greener economy as committed to within our Programme for Government.

“It is fitting that these regulations have been made at a point which coincides with the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) as they further our commitment to reach zero waste and net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”