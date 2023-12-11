EU updates rules to decarbonise gas markets and promote hydrogen

The European Parliament and Council have reached a provisional agreement to update EU rules to decarbonise the gas markets and create a hydrogen market.

MEPs have secured the possibility for member states to restrict imports of gas from Russia and Belarus, both via pipelines or liquefied natural gas (LNG).

They also agreed on a joint purchasing system for gas, which will aggregate demand to prevent member states from competing against each other when bidding for gas, in particular when refilling strategic reserves.

They also successfully pushed for the creation of a voluntary system to support market development for hydrogen, as a pilot project for five years.

The agreement will help the EU to reinforce its energy independence and further reduce imports of fossil fuels from Russia.

Maroš Šefčovič, Executive Vice-President for European Green deal, Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight said: “Making a smooth transition from fossil gas to renewable and low-carbon gases is important for our climate ambitions and our industrial competitiveness. Today’s agreement on new market rules is good news for industry and household consumers.

“I am also delighted that we will continue our successful joint purchasing of gas and that we will start a pilot project for hydrogen.”