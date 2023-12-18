Waste-to-energy plant now fully operational

The NESS Energy from Waste facility, situated in East Tullos, is now fully operational after successfully completing its testing phase.

Designed to process non recyclable waste from Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray Councils, the facility will contribute electricity to the national grid and provide heat for a district heating network.

After a testing period initiated in February, the plant is now fully operational and accepting its full capacity of waste, totalling approximately 150,000 tonnes per year for the three councils combined.

Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill said: “The heat provide by the energy from waste plant will be distributed by the Torry Heat Network, crucially providing low cost heating for schools, care facilities and social housing nearby.”