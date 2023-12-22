Ørsted approves ‘world’s largest’ offshore wind farm

Renewable energy company Ørsted has made the final investment decision for Hornsea 3, set to be the world’s largest offshore wind farm with a capacity of 2.9GW.

Expected to be operational by the close of 2027, Hornsea 3 follows Ørsted’s Hornsea 1 (1.2GW) and Hornsea 2 (1.3GW) projects.

Hornsea 3, awarded a Contract for Difference in July 2022, offers flexibility in submitting capacity into the upcoming Allocation Round 6.

The project is anticipated to contribute significantly to the UK’s clean energy objectives, providing green energy and creating job opportunities within the offshore wind supply chain.

Mads Nipper, Group President and Chief Executive Officer of Ørsted, said: “Offshore wind is an extremely competitive global market, so we also welcome the attractive policy regime in the UK which has helped secure this investment.”

Duncan Clark, Head of Ørsted UK and Ireland, said: “Hornsea 3 will be a cornerstone in achieving the UK government’s climate and clean energy targets while increasing energy independence and creating local job.”