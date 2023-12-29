NASA-backed £9m plant to produce advanced biofuels in Northern Ireland

Renovare Fuels, in collaboration with NASA, is set to open a £9 million biofuel plant in County Derry, Northern Ireland.

The facility will produce nearly two million litres of renewable biofuels annually from landfill waste biogas.

A first for the UK and Europe, the project is expected to create local jobs during construction and skilled engineering positions.

Renovare Fuels’ biofuels serve as direct replacements for conventional aviation fuel and require no engine modifications, potentially reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 97%.

The plant’s output is poised to receive additional support under the Department for Transport’s Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation, with distribution targeting UK-based fuel distributors and multinational petrochemical and airline companies.