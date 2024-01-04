‘UK falls short on motorway EV chargers target’

New research by the RAC indicates that the government has failed to achieve its goal of having six or more high-power electric vehicle (EV) chargers at every motorway service area in England by the end of 2023.

The study reveals that only 46 out of 119 motorway services now have the targeted number of chargers above 50kW.

Although the number of rapid chargers has increased from 27 to 46 since April, concerns persist, with four service areas lacking any charging facilities.

Despite positive progress, the government’s £950 million Rapid Charging Fund faces challenges in simplifying the installation process.

The RAC emphasises the importance of wider availability of ultra-rapid EV charging to boost confidence among EV drivers.

RAC EV spokesperson Simon Williams said: “There is undoubtedly an eagerness among charge point companies and motorway service operators to install these types of units but unfortunately, it’s often the high-power cabling to the grid that’s the major barrier which is out of their hands.”

The Zero Emission Vehicle mandate took effect in the UK yesterday, compelling 80% of new cars and 70% of new vans to be zero emission by 2030, progressing to 100% by 2035.