New scheme offers free home energy upgrades

Leeds City Council has initiated a scheme offering free or discounted energy saving measures to homeowners, renters and landlords in properties without gas central heating.

The programme, utilising £15.5 million in government funding from the Home Upgrade Grant until March 2025, includes upgrades such as insulation, heat pumps, solar panels and electric radiators.

Eligible homeowners can access free upgrades, while qualifying landlords receive a two-thirds discount.

The initiative, part of the council’s efforts to improve energy efficiency, encourages residents to check eligibility online or contact the council’s contractor.

Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis, addressing energy inefficiency challenges in British homes, particularly in Leeds’ privately rented or owned properties.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council Executive Member for Climate, Energy, Environment and Green Space / Councillor Jessica Lennox, Executive Member for Housing, said: “Tackling heat waste from our homes is a win-win-win. it helps household finances, improves our health and is good for the planet too.

“While some homeowners can afford to invest in energy saving measures with the right financial and technical advice, we know that many others will need additional support to access the benefits of green home upgrades.”