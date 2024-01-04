Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Car giants ‘urged UK Government to delay new EV rules’

Several major car manufacturers have reportedly lobbied ministers to ease or postpone the implementation of rules aimed at boosting sales and reducing carbon dioxide emissions

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 4 January 2024
Image: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Several leading car manufacturers, including Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover, and Nissan, allegedly sought alterations and delays to the UK’s zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, aiming for increased sales of electric cars or facing fines.

The lobbying details were disclosed in responses to a government consultation and shared with the Guardian by Tom Riley, the author of Fast Charge, an industry newsletter.

In contrast, Volkswagen, Ford and Tesla advocated for more stringent ZEV regulations.

The ZEV mandate came into force in the UK yesterday, requiring 80% of new cars and 70% of new vans to be zero-emission by 2030, escalating to 100% by 2035.

