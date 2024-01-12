IEA report spotlights biogas and biomethane

The World Biogas Association (WBA) acknowledges the inclusion of an entire section dedicated to the biogas and biomethane sector in the International Energy Agency’s Renewables Report 2023.

The report signifies notable recognition of the industry’s role in addressing global challenges such as energy security.

The IEA anticipates a growth rate increase from 19% (2017-2022) to 32% (2023-2028) for the sector, attributed to impactful new policies introduced in over 13 countries in the past year.

Charlotte Morton, WBA Chief Executive, views this development as a substantial milestone.

Ms Morton said: “Our sector would be particularly well placed to help meet the Global Methane Pledge commitments made by over 150 countries since its launch in 2021.

“Our research has shown that fully deployed, the biogas and biomethane sector could deliver 50% of the Pledge. The IEA’s forecasts and growing commitment from world governments fills us with confidence that we can deliver on this potential.”