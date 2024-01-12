SSE Renewables expands solar portfolio in Poland

SSE Renewables has bolstered its solar photovoltaics (solar PV) presence in Northern Europe with the acquisition of a 400MW portfolio of early-stage projects in Poland from developer IBC Solar.

This addition, following the acquisition of around 500MW of early-stage solar PV projects in Poland last year from Optisol, elevates SSE Renewables’ prospective solar PV pipeline in Poland to nearly 1GW.

The development of this combined solar portfolio, totalling 900MW, will be undertaken by SSE Renewables through a Developer Services Agreement with IBC Solar and Optisol.

Richard Cave-Bigley, Director of Solar & Battery, SSE Renewables, said: “We see Poland as one of the fastest growing solar markets in Europe and these two deals enable us to develop our pipeline with European partners.

“We see solar technology as a key part of SSE Renewables’ ongoing investment in net zero infrastructure.”