Concerns rise as Ofgem approves forced PPM installations

In response to Ofgem’s decision to resume forced prepayment meter (PPM) installations, Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) has voiced concern.

The organisation notes a 34% increase in the demand for fuel debt advice, coupled with an average energy debt of £2,307.

This marks an increase of almost £500 compared to the same period last year.

CAS’s analysis further reveals that more than 360,000 people in Scotland expressed concern about their debt to energy suppliers.

CAS emphasises the need for a social tariff and advocates for a permanent ban on mandatory PPMs.

Citizens Advice Scotland Social Justice spokesperson Emma Jackson said: “Suppliers being given the green light for forced installations will add to significant worry people who are behind on their bills and in fuel debt already have.

“For some PPM customers, energy is viewed as a luxury they can only afford in the first week or two of the month, and they then go without until the next payday.

“Our CAB advisers see firsthand the very real toll that going without energy has on people’s physical and mental health.

“We need a permanent ban on mandatory PPMs, whether that is physically installing them in people’s homes or remote switching a smart meter.”