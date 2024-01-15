Windsor Castle electric charger plans in archaeological debate

Proposed plans by the Royal household to install six electric car charging points at Windsor Castle are facing potential challenges from archaeologists who express concerns about the impact on nationally important archaeological remains.

The experts are calling for an investigation to assess the potential effects of the scheme on the historical site.

In planning consultation documents submitted to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council, Edwin Wood, an archaeology officer at Berkshire Archaeology, highlighted that the application site falls within an area of archaeological significance and archaeological remains may be at risk of damage due to ground disturbance for the proposed development.

The Royal household stated that the application was submitted to support a broader sustainability strategy and the decarbonisation of the estate.

They clarified that no alterations are proposed to the existing building fabric, and all chargers are designed to be free-standing and reversible to accommodate future technology developments in the field.