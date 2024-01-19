Barclays launches climate tech hub

Barclays has reopened the Cambridge Eagle Lab, focusing on supporting climate tech startups.

The Eagle Lab changed to cut its carbon dioxide emissions by 90% compared to 2018, aligning with Barclays’ sustainability goals.

The retrofit includes solar panels, energy efficient windows and a smart heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system to enhance energy efficiency.

Barclays collaborates with partners like Naked Energy, Save Money Cut Carbon and Zedify to showcase climate tech innovations.

Nick Stace, Head of Sustainability at Barclays UK, highlighted the Lab’s role as more than just a physical space, providing support through climate tech accelerator programmes.