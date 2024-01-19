British Gas ranks lowest in annual energy survey

British Gas has found itself at the lowest position in the recent Which? annual energy firm survey.

The survey, conducted in October 2023, included feedback from over 9,000 energy customers and evaluated 18 energy companies.

The results revealed that Boost, ScottishPower, OVO Energy, Shell Energy, EDF Energy, E.ON Next, and British Gas scored less than 60%, with British Gas securing the lowest overall score of 56%.

Octopus Energy, Ecotricity and E (Gas & Electricity) were recognised as top performers, scoring 73%, 72% and 71% respectively and achieving Which? Recommended Provider status.

Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, said: “With energy prices still punishingly high and limited chances for consumers to save money by switching suppliers, good customer service is more important than ever.”